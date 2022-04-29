Bryan Carter, Flora Purim, Imperial Boxmen & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Bryan Carter, “Making Love” [Song Premiere]

Drummer/vocalist/bandleader Bryan Carter takes listeners on a journey of love and self-acceptance on his upcoming album, I Believe, out June 3 via La Reserve. Premiering below, his take on the Burt Bacharach and Carol Beyer Seger’s pop ballad “Making Love,” was originally composed for the 1982 film of the same name. Carter recalls performing his arrangement of the song for the first time at a concert in front of a special someone, an event that marked “the first time I ‘let go’ and truly embraced who I was in front of an audience,” he explains via a statement. “It was, and will always be, a very special song to me.”

Imperial Boxmen, “Type B” [Song Premiere]

Imperial Boxmen is a power ensemble of heavyweight Chicago players and a culmination of keyboardist/producer Kevin Ford’s years of live experimentation and studio composition. “Type B,” premiering below, is one of twelve original tracks in the group’s upcoming self-titled full-length, as well as the program’s opener. Imperial Boxmen Is described via a press release as a twelve-song journey of original music taking the listener through an international confluence of downtempo, jazz and funk. It will be released on July 15 via 600 Block Records and you can pre-order it HERE.

Nduduzo Makhathini, “Amathongo”

Nduduzo Makhathini has released “Amathongo,” the second single to be revealed from the visionary South African pianist/composer, In the Spirit of Ntu. The record finds him drawing on his background in Zulu traditions and intellectual curiosities to inform his engaging articulations. Specifically, “Amathongo” refers to “an acknowledgment of the Star Gods the that see the future,” he explains. “It is a deep surrender and agreement (ukuvuma) with the greater wholeness of being.” In the Spirit of Ntu, due out May 27, will be released on the new imprint Blue Note Africa.

New Albums

Trombone Shorty, Lifted (Blue Note)

New Orleans music icon Trombone Shorty bottles up the raw power of his genre-bending shows on his new studio album, Lifted, his first album in five years. The record offers ten explosive tracks recorded at his own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried. It features several notable guests and is dedicated to the memory of his mother.

Tigran Hamasyan, StandArt (Nonesuch)

StandArt marks pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan’s first album of American standards, reimagining compositions from the 1920s through the 1950s in his own artful and explorative way alongside bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown. The record also features guest contributions by Ambrose Akinmusire, Joshua Redman and Mark Turner. You can also click here to listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Tigran Hamasyan.

Flora Purim, If You Will (Strut)

On her new album, Brazilian jazz fusion giant Flora Purim gathers some of her closest collaborators, including her husband and creative partner Airto Moreira, to explore new compositions and some of her favorite personal songs from across her varied career. If You Will, conceived as a celebration of her music and life, is the vocalist’s first studio album in 15 years.

Featured photo by Colton Williams.

