Brian Wilson, José James, Mark Lockheart & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Mark Lockheart, “Dreamers”

Acclaimed British saxophonist/composer Mark Lockheart debuts his new band on his forthcoming album, Dreamers, due out January 28, 2022, via Edition Records. The band features keyboardist Elliot Galvin, bassist Tom Herbert and drummer Dave Smith. With this forthcoming collection of original music, Lockheart also signals a new trajectory that is stylistically free and psychedelic in nature. Listen to its title track via the player below and pre-order the album HERE.

Kristen Mather de Andrade, “Ríu Ríu Chíu”

Clarinetist/vocalist Kristen Mather de Andrade will release an idiosyncratic collection of “less obvious” holiday songs, Evergreen, on November 26. The music is performed in a chamber music trio setting with pianist Yalin Chi and cellist Jules Biber. The EP opens with a take on “Ríu Ríu Chíu,” a traditional Spanish villancico that has attained come contemporary fame as a Christmas carol. This version was arranged by Mather de Andrade’s frequent collaborator Noah Taylor.

Sugaray Rayford, “Invisible Soldier”

GRAMMY-nominated artist Sugaray Rayford is set to release In Too Deep on March 4 via Forty Below Records. The LP finds him exploring such themes as love, loneliness and social issues via a modern take on the retro-soul sound. The announcement of the album’s release comes with a new single, “Invisible Soldier.” The track, which opens the album, is inspired by Rayford’s own struggles with insomnia from PTSD and serves as a reminder of the plight of veterans struggling with the aftershocks of war.

New Albums

José James, Merry Christmas from José James (Rainbow Blonde)

Jazz vocalist José James celebrates the holiday season while honoring classic jazz and pop records of the 1950s on his first-ever holiday-themed full-length project. Merry Christmas from José James features a ten-track program of holiday classics, popular ballads and two original tracks – “Christmas in New York” and “Christmas Day.” Order it here.

Makaya McCraven, Deciphering the Message (Blue Note)

Chicago-based drummer/producer/beat scientist Makaya McCraven reinterprets works from several years of Blue Note history on his new remix album, Deciphering the Message. The record finds him putting a modern bounce on music by such greats as Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Eddie Gale, Hank Mobley and more. Order it here.

Brian Wilson, At My Piano (Decca)

Brian Wilson is one of the greatest ever American composers of popular music. On At My Piano, he offers a deeply relaxing collection of solo piano interpretations of some of his legendary compositions. The tracklist includes such timeless Beach Boys hit songs as “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations,” among others. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of Capitol Records.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.