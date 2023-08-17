Brian McCarthy | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this captivating episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, saxophonist/bandleader/composer Brian McCarthy takes us on a sonic expedition into his latest opus, the nonet album AFTER|LIFE. Following the reverberating success of The Better Angels of Our Nature, which artfully reimagined the Civil War era’s melodies and stories, McCarthy’s new release reaches for celestial heights, delving into a profound cosmic exploration.

On AFTER|LIFE, McCarthy expands his artistic canvas, intertwining cultural interpretations of existence beyond with the captivating allure of science. Join us as we explore the stellar ensemble that contributed to this journey and gain insight into the symbiotic collaboration between McCarthy and producer Linda Little. Unlock stories from his formative years and delve into the thoughts and inspirations that shape his compelling visions and compositions.

Listen to our podcast conversation with Brian McCarthy via the player below. His new album, AFTER|LIFE, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Ashton J. Herrewyn.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.