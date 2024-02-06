Brian Bromberg | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we dive into the enchanting world of acclaimed bassist and composer Brian Bromberg. He talks with us about his latest album, The Magic of Moonlight, released on Mack Avenue in 2023. Transporting listeners to a realm of romance and mystery beneath the full moon, the album also boasts stellar guest contributions from notable artists. Join us as Bromberg not only delves into the musical nuances of this project and shares profound insights into his musical journey, from his beginnings as a drummer before switching to his beloved bass, to his early recordings and how he managed to remain productive and creative during the challenging days and months of the pandemic lockdowns.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Brian Bromberg via the player below. His latest album, The Magic of Moonlight, is available now on Mack Avenue. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Raj Naik.

