Brent Wallarab | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Brent Wallarab joins us on the latest episode of The JAZZIZ Podcast. The composer/arranger takes us on a captivating journey into the rich musical legacy of Gennett Records with his latest album, The Gennett Suite. Together with the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, the renowned ensemble he co-leads with trumpeter Mike Buselli, they creatively breathe new life into the label’s early records and pay tribute to legendary artists such as King Oliver, Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke and Jelly Roll Morton. In this episode, Wallarab helps us uncover the magic behind this unique project, which brings to life the vibrant sound that helped shape the music of the 20th century and showcases Gennett’s enduring influence on modern jazz. Click here to find out more about the project.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Brent Wallarab via the player below. The Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra’s latest album, The Gennett Suite, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

