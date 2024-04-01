Brazilian Music on the Fours

By Scott Adams If past is prologue, 2024 should be a banner year for Brazilian music. How do I know? Because years that end in “four” have provided some of the most significant moments in the music’s history. For example, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the seminal recording of “Águas de Março,” or “The Waters of March,” a duet by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos “Tom” Jobim from 1974. For Jobim, inspiration came two years earlier, when he grew frustrated with the incessant rain at his country ranch. So he sat down and began to write. “Águas de Março” reveals the cycle of life. Simplicity gives meaning to each phrase: “A stick, a stone, it’s the end of the road/It’s the rest of the stump, it’s a little alone/It’s a sliver of glass, it is life, it’s the sun/It is night, it is death, it’s a trap, it’s a gun.” There are thousands of versions in more than a dozen languages, but Jobim’s duet with Elis Regina is the most famous. Jobim had first recorded “Águas de Março” in 1972, but its debut hinged on an inexperienced entrepreneur with a good idea and bad timing: The song was featured on one side of a 45, with a song by João Bosco, an unknown artist at the time, on the flip side. An oppressive federal government found Jobim’s lyrics subversive, and the release was delayed. Weeks later, Elis Regina added the song to her album Elis. Then in December, Jobim re-recorded it for his album Matita Perê. The U.S. release of the album included the first version of the song in English. In 1973, Jobim was living in California, and Elis Regina was Brazil’s superstar. Their relationship was fraught, as Jobim had dismissed the singer as a “country bumpkin” when she was getting started in 1964. Years later, Regina was surprised with a gift from her label: She could record with anyone she chose. She decided on Jobim and in early 1974, flew to Los Angeles to record Elis & Tom. (This story is also the subject of a recent documentary, Elis & Tom.) The sessions were chaotic. Tempers flared. Contemporary clashed with tradition. But calls from artistic director Roberto Menescal calmed these concerns to create what would become the most enduring version of one of Brazil’s most beloved songs. “Águas de Março” is now among the most recorded songs in history, and Leonard Feather listed it as one of the top 10 songs of the past century. For most years, a story like this would be enough. But not this year. It turns out that 2024 marks the anniversary of several great moments in Brazilian music. In 1964, Getz/Gilberto made Grammy history as the first jazz recording to win Album of the Year and Record of the Year (for “The Girl From Ipanema”). In 1984, Djavan’s “Esquinas” featured Ernie Watts playing one of the most beautiful sax solos ever heard in Brazilian music. The year 1994 was notable for Daniela Mercury’s million-selling Música da Rua, Toots Thielemans’ Brasil Project and Dionne Warwick’s Aquarela do Brasil. In 2004, great releases included John Pizzarelli’s Bossa Nova, Azymuth’s Brazilian Soul and Ivete Sangalo’s MTV Ao Vivo. And 2014 saw Brazilian recordings from Bebel Gilberto, Al Jarreau and Will Downing, as well as Studio Rio’s amazing Brazil Connection and Sergio Mendes’ Magic. To find out what magic 2024 has in store, you can tune into The Sounds of Brazil’s weekly syndicated radio show. I program 15 Brazilian music channels for AccuRadio here in Chicago, and this year marks the 10th anniversary for our live streaming station at Connect Brazil. This is my passion. It’s what I do. And you are more than welcome anytime. Scott Adams is the Creative Director of Connect Brazil. He first wrote for JAZZIZ in the late ’80s, when he didn’t own a computer. “I’d drive 25 miles each way to a friend’s office to complete my assignments after hours,” he says. “I’m glad those days are over. It gives me more time to do what I love.”