Braxton Cook and Masego, Bill Frisell & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a premiere collaboration between Braxton Cook and Masgo inspired by the Black films of the 1990s, Bill Frisell’s new Blue Note Records album, intertwining folk music traditions on a new Jorge Glem and Sam Reider project, and more.

New Music and Videos

Braxton Cook and Masego, “90s” (Song Premiere)

Saxophonist/singer/songwriter Braxton Cook and R&B star Masego have collaborated on a new track, “90s,” premiering via the player below. The two kindred spirits trade verses on a smokey song describing a relationship where the protagonist asks to be loved like in a classic Black film from the ’90s. “90s” will be included in an upcoming full-length album by Cook that is currently in the works and is expected to drop sometime in Spring 2023.

Candy Dulfer, “Convergency” feat. Nile Rodgers

Dutch jazz and pop saxophonist Candy Dulfer has unveiled a new music video for “Convergency.” This is one of the tracks from her new recently-released full-length album, We Never Stop, and one of two tracks from its program to feature special guest Nile Rodgers on guitar. The video features exclusive footage of the two artists recording the track together in the studio. We Never Stop was released on October 28.

Jorge Glem and Sam Reider, “Homer the Roamer/Sabana Blanca”

Cuatro virtuoso Jorge Glem and accordionist/pianist Sam Reider have shared the video of “Homer the Roamer/Sabana Blanca.” This is the lead track of their first recently-released full-length album together, Brooklyn-Cumaná. The album was released on November 4 and finds them intertwining the folk music traditions of their respective countries. Other musicians included on Brooklyn-Cumaná are Paquito D’Rivera, Gaby Moreno, Eddie Barbash and more.

New Albums

Bill Frisell, Four (Blue Note)

Six-strings icon Bill Frisell offers a stunning meditation on loss, renewal and friendship on Four, his third Blue Note album. Four brings together a new lineup of musical friends and like-minded spirits, featuring pianist Gerald Clayton, drummer Jonathan Blake and longtime Frisell collaborator Greg Tardy on saxophone and clarinets.

Jason Yeager Septet, Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite (Sunnyside)

Jason Yeager honors the legacy of Kurt Vonnegut with a new suite of music comprising eleven compositions capturing the author’s incisive and skewed vision. Released on Vonnegut’s 100th birthday anniversary, Unstuck in Time features the pianist/composer’s gifted septet, plus special guest soloist Miguel Zenón.

Olli Hirvonen, Kielo (Ropeadope)

Celebrated and virtuosic Finnish guitarist Olli Hirvonen offers a stimulating fusion of Americana with the folk melodies of his native country on his new album, Kielo. Released on Ropeadope, this full-length trio album also features drummer Nathan Ellman-Bell and bassist Marty Kenney.