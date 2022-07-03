Brandon Seabrook: Have Banjo, Will Travel

From punk and klezmer to African-inspired and ambient soundscapes, guitarist and banjoist Brandon Seabrook has developed a singular voice in the jazz world. Nobody plays banjo like Brandon Seabrook — that is, until Fred Frith, Arto Lindsay, Marc Ribot or Elliott Sharp suddenly decide to pick up the instrument. Actually, Seabrook plays a four-string tenor

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON