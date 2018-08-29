Brandon Coleman Announces New Album Out on September 14

In addition to being a regular member of the Washington band, Coleman has collaborated with many musicians, such as Ciara, Mulatu Astatke, Childish Gambino, and Babyface. The latter has been one of his most consistent studio partners during the last decade.



On Resistance, the keyboardist offers something different. "I've been in the studio a lot in recent years, writing with this or that artist and I always felt constrained... like I had to compromise and submit to a 'pop' sensibility," he explains via a press release. "This time I just wanted to create something that was really free... something original... to incorporate all the styles that I represent, because often when I've tried to do that in the past it's been met with resistance."



Resistance also marks Coleman's debut album for Brainfeeder, the imprint founded by Flying Lotus. The two met for the first time at a "Suite for Ma Dukes" rehearsal with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Since then, they have collaborated on a number of noteworthy projects, including the music for Bladerunner and FlyLo's directorial debut Kuso.



"Giant Feelings," the first single from the forthcoming album, features contributions from Washington and the close knit band of musicians with whom he has toured since releasing the 2015 album The Epic. The song was originally written for this band and since then, it has been a regular fixture on their set lists. It also features vocalist Patrice Quinn. "I've been waiting to work with a voice like Patrice for my whole career," says Coleman. "Her voice is as timeless as Ella Fitzgerald or Billie Holiday, it just radiates love."