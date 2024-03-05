Bobby Velasco | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we embark on a journey to the Philippines to connect with Bobby Velasco, a versatile keyboardist and composer renowned for his role as collaborator and musical director for many Filipino hit-makers. Velasco’s musical prowess extends across various bands and genres, spanning pop, jazz, Latin, funk and more. Amidst the pandemic and his recent collaboration with evosound, Velasco has emerged as a solo artist, steadily releasing singles that reflect his eclectic tastes and influence. Our conversation delves into Velasco’s musical journey, exploring pivotal moments in his career and how the pandemic served as a catalyst for his venture into original music production.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Bobby Velasco via the player below. Click here to listen to his music. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of evosound.

