Bobby Broom | The JAZZIZ Podcast #17

Our latest episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast features a conversation with Bobby Broom, a guitar legend who has performed with some of the all-time greats and who has established his reputation as one of the most skilled and versatile six-strings interpreters of his generation. His latest album, Keyed Up, is a tribute to the great pianists and documents a collaboration with rising star musician Justin Dillard, sitting in the piano chair. Broom talks about this latest project and more, including his beginnings and thoughts on the jazz art form, as well as his idea that playing music “comes down to being sensitive enough to know how to not clutter up the space based on the sonic environment.”

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with guitarist Bobby Broom via the player below. His latest album, Keyed Up, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

