Bobby Broom, Samara Joy, The Baylor Project & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, an exclusive Bobby Broom song premiere, Samara Joy’s playful reinvention of a lesser-known gem, The Baylor Project’s first-ever live album, a heartfelt love letter to Kansas City and more!

New Music and Videos

Bobby Broom, “Keyed Up” (Song Premiere)

Acclaimed guitarist Bobby Broom celebrates the jazz piano greats of the past on his new record, Keyed Up, due out on September 23. The program features an exciting version of “Quicksilver,” one of Horace Silver’s most popular compositions. The album also includes young pianist Justin Dillard, along with Broom’s regular rhythm section with bassist Dennis Carroll and drummer Kobie Watkins. The program also features tributes to Bud Powell, James Williams, Chick Corea and other greats, including two takes on McCoy Tyner’s “Blues on the Corner.” Order Bobby Broom’s music here.

Oscar Jerome and Oscar #Worldpeace, “(Why You So) Green With Envy”

Oscar Jerome and Oscar #Worldpeace have released their cover of Grant Green’s “(Why You So) Green With Envy,” taken from the forthcoming Blue Note Re:imagined II. Blue Note’s second compilation in its ongoing series features 16 new renditions of tracks from its fabled archives, performed by some of the hottest new acts on the UK jazz, soul and R&B scene, balancing jazz’s tradition and reflecting the melting pot of the scene of the present. The album will be released on September 30.

Samara Joy, “Sweet Pumpkin”

Rising star vocalist Samara Joy has shared the final advance track ahead of the release of her Verve Records full-length debut. The new single is a playful reinvention of Ronnell Bright’s 1960 tune, “Sweet Pumpkin.” Here, Joy is supported by the vintage guitar sounds of Pasquale Grasso and a bouncy rhythm section including Kenny Washington on drums and David Wong on double bass. Linger Awhile will be released on September 16.

New Albums

Lubos Soukup & Christian Pabst, Levitas (Animal)

Renowned German pianist Christian Pabst and prolific Czech saxophonist Lubos Soukup explore the intimate and challenging duo format on their collaborative full-length, released today on Animal Music. Together, the two showcase their profound musical connection on Levitas via an idiosyncratic fusion of folk, classical and jazz with detailed arrangements and a wide array of textures.

Adam Larson, With Love, From Kansas City (Outside In)

Celebrated saxophonist Adam Larson explores his relationship with his current home of Kansas City on his seventh album as a leader, supported by fellow musicians bassist Ben Leifer and drummer John Kizilarmut. With Love, From Kansas City is released today on Outside In Music and follows With Love, From Chicago, released earlier this year.

The Baylor Project, The Evening: Live at the APPARATUS (Be A Light/Motown Gospel)

GRAMMY-nominated The Baylor Project released today their first-ever live album, The Evening: Live at the APPARATUS. The record documents a soul-stirring set performed in front of a live audience at the interdisciplinary design studio in New York City, with Marcus and Jean Baylor backed by their exceptional band.