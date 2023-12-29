Bob James: Spirit Fingers


By Jonathan Widran On Jazz Hands, Bob James balances the smooth with the rough, the classic with the contemporary. Out of sheer appreciation for the loyal fans who flock to see him perform, Bob James admits that he feels obligated to play his ubiquitous “greatest hits” — “Angela (Theme from Taxi),” “Westchester Lady” and sometimes

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz