Bob Holz | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Join us as we dive deep into the musical world of veteran jazz fusion drummer Bob Holz in the latest of our JAZZIZ Podcast conversations. Holz unveils the magic behind his latest album, a genre-blending odyssey produced in partnership with Rob Stathis and aptly titled Holz-Stathis: Collaborative. The project is enriched by guest contributions from such giants as John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Ralphe Armstrong.

Discover the stories behind the collaboration and delve into Holz’s early experiences and insights, including stories from his time performing with the late great Larry Coryell. Tune in for a dynamic conversation that explores the intersections of music, inspiration and evolution.

