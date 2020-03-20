Bluesound Audio Buyer’s Guide: Your Music. Your Home. All In Hi-Res

Bluesound offers a comprehensive selection of award-winning wireless hi-res audio components that allow you to play music in every room throughout your home, including outside in your backyard. With support for all of the major streaming services including Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Deezer, and the ability to stream from a music library connected to your home network or through a platform such as Roon, Bluesound 2i components offer access to millions of tracks which are playable in high-resolution digital audio for the ultimate sonic experience.

Listeners can stream high-resolution music in either 24-bit/96kHz or 24-bit/192kHz with full support for MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) and streaming playback of uncompressed WAV, FLAC and ALAC music files over their existing WiFi network or a connected USB device.

Bluesound components employ advanced amplification technologies designed by legendary audio engineer, Paul Barton, for NAD Electronics , and award-winning acoustic technologies from PSB Speakers . The end results are digital streaming, amplification, and wireless loudspeaker components that deliver a true high-end audio experience that any music lover can appreciate and afford.

Bluesound components now support voice control through the integration of Amazon’s Alexa for BluOS, allowing you to use your voice to explore music services, select presets, adjust volume levels, switch up songs in different rooms, or even group your components together and play your music in perfect sync throughout the house.

With support for AirPlay 2 on Bluesound 2i, you can connect multiple components around your home and have them communicate with each other through AirPlay. Listen to your music in perfect sync as you walk room-to-room, or play different songs in different rooms, and control everything on your iOS device.

All Bluesound components are controlled via the comprehensive BluOS control app that supports iOS (iPhone, iPad), Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows & Mac desktops.

Wireless Stereo Components

Node 2i Wireless Multi-Room Hi-Res Streamer ($549.00)

There are few components as important in a 21st century audio system as a wireless digital steamer that offers access to a comprehensive selection of streaming services and wireless multi-room capabilities. The Node 2i delivers on all fronts; including a bold musical presentation that makes it compatible with a wide range of components and loudspeaker systems.

The Node 2i includes enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi which provides best-in-class performance even when competing against other wireless devices at home. With state-of-the-art Bluetooth® aptX® HD, the Node 2i supports 24-bit streaming directly from your phone or tablet, as well as transmit studio-quality music to Bluetooth headphones and speakers. High-end DAC technology built into every Bluesound Player allows the Node 2i to decode and stream MQA files and stream high-res lossless digital codecs.

Featuring a comprehensive array of digital and analog inputs/outputs, the Node 2i can be connected to external amplification, active loudspeakers, headphones, and even an external DAC making it a long-term hub for all of your digital music playback.

PowerNode 2i Wireless Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier ($899.99)

Listening behavior has changed dramatically with the advent of digital streaming and music listeners who put sound quality first have much to celebrate with the PowerNode 2i which is the amplifier reinvented. Combining a powerful 60-watt/channel HybridDigital™ power amplifier and Node 2i high-res digital streamer, the PowerNode 2i offers the ultimate one-box solution for consumers looking for a superior sounding audio system that can be hidden away. Connect the PowerNode 2i to a pair of passive loudspeakers and you are ready to listen in high-res.

Stream high-resolution digital audio files with no latency drop-outs in every corner of your home with the PowerNode 2i which offers advanced dual-band WIFI and support for Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD; including streaming to your wireless headphones with dedicated volume controls. With a wide array of inputs including analog, optical, and HDMI ARC, the PowerNode 2i can be the heart of a two-channel home audio/video system that is controllable with the BluOS control app.

With support for lossless codecs like FLAC, WAV, AIFF, and MQA, the PowerNode 2i takes your digital music experience to the next level with its 32-bit/384kHz DAC that will make streaming services like Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Amazon Music HD sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before.

Vault 2i High-Res 2TB Network Hard Drive CD Ripper and Streamer ($1,299.99)

For the music listener with an existing CD collection and growing list of digital streaming subscriptions, the Vault 2i offers the most compact and effective platform for both formats. The Vault 2i allows you to rip it, download it, and store it in bit-perfect, high-resolution formats. Store thousands of tracks on its internal ultra-quiet 2TB hard-drive that doubles as a network NAS drive. Connect the Vault 2i to your existing amplifier or a pair of active loudspeakers and you’re ready to listen.

Like the Node 2i, the Vault 2i can stream high-resolution digital audio in every corner of your home with advanced dual-band WiFi and support for Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD including support for multi-room streaming and wireless headphones. With its wide array of inputs/outputs including analog, TOSLINK digital optical, coaxial digital RCA, and USB (for connection to memory sticks), the Vault 2i is one of the most comprehensive digital sources for the music listener who requires the flexibility to listen to their existing CD collection but is also committed to digital streaming.

With support for lossless codecs like FLAC, WAV, AIFF, and MQA, the Vault 2i takes your digital music experience to the next level with its 32-bit/192kHz DAC that will make your CDs and streaming services like Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Amazon Music HD sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before. Controllable with the BluOS controller app and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Wireless Home Theater

Pulse Soundbar 2i Wireless Streaming Multi-Room Sound System ($899.99)

Designed with the same level of acoustic engineering that has made PSB Speakers one of the most respected loudspeaker brands in consumer audio, the Pulse Soundbar 2i delivers a full-range music and home theater experience that fits right under your television. The first wireless multi-room soundbar to deliver high-resolution audio and audiophile-grade bass response without a subwoofer sets the bar for what can be achieved in a compact soundbar.

The Pulse Soundbar 2i features six high-performance drivers and two advanced passive radiators, which recreate a fully immersive sonic experience. All 8 drivers inside the PULSE SOUNDBAR 2i are driven by its own dedicated amplified channel where the low and high frequencies are seamlessly blended using DSP-powered crossover filters. Each driver is housed in individually optimized chambers to eliminate vibrations, allowing the PULSE SOUNDBAR 2i to deliver the deepest bass without any distortion.

The Pulse Soundbar 2i offers a comprehensive selection of digital and analog inputs; including both HDMI ARC and eARC, optical inputs, and a dedicated subwoofer output. With an internal DAC that supports up to 24-bit/192kHz, and lossless codecs including FLAC, AIFF, WAV, and MQA, the wireless Pulse Soundbar 2i delivers both high-resolution audio and surround sound as impressive as your 4K HDTV picture image.

Wireless Speakers

Pulse 2i Wireless Multi-Room Streaming Speaker ($899.99)

Bluesound’s flagship wireless high-fidelity desktop streaming loudspeaker will fill your listening space with full-range high-resolution sound and deep enveloping bass performance. Control the Pulse 2i from anywhere in your home with the BluOS controller app and take voice control of your music playback with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri.

With AirPlay 2 built-in for easy integration into the Apple ecosystem, the PULSE 2i is the most flexible all-in-one speaker ever. The high-end 24-bit/192kHz DAC technology also allows the PULSE 2i to decode and stream MQA files and offer high-resolution playback of your favorite streaming services like Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music HD, and Spotify.

With 2 x 5.25” mid/bass drivers, and 2 x 1” tweeters, the Pulse 2i offer a full-range presentation that you won’t hear anywhere else from a desktop wireless streaming loudspeaker; support for Bluetooth aptX HD turns the Pulse 2i into a hub for your digital music collection controlled with your smartphone or tablet. Two-way wireless transmission enables you to stream from your loudspeaker to wireless headphones when others can’t be disturbed.

Pulse Flex 2i Portable Wireless Multi-Room Streaming Speaker ($349.99)

Portable high-resolution audio streaming has never been easier with the Pulse Flex 2i streaming loudspeaker that delivers full-range sound both indoors and outside on the backyard patio by the pool or in the garage while you work. Attach the optional Flex battery pack and take the Pulse Flex 2i with you to the park. Group two Pulse Flex 2i together in the same room for a true stereo presentation or combine with the Pulse Soundbar 2i and create a true wireless surround system with dedicated rear channels.

Control the flexible Pulse Flex 2i with the BluOS controller app and stream your favorite digital streaming services like Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music HD, and Spotify in 24-bit/192kHz digital audio. With support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri, the Pulse Flex 2i can be controlled with your voice giving you access to your music collection.

The Pulse Flex 2i supports lossless codecs like FLAC and MQA, giving you the ultimate audio experience from a portable and durable streaming loudspeaker that allows you to enjoy music whenever and wherever you want.

