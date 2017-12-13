Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Urbanity Urban Soul

Save

Matt Micucci News December 13, 2017

Blues jazz producer Chris James pens memoir

Blues jazz producer Chris James pens memoir

Blues/jazz producer and 70’s soul singer Ollan Christopher Bell has released his memoir, Music Saved My Life: From Darkness Into Light, My Life as a 70’s R&B/Soul Singer.

Bell, also known as Chris James, co-founded The Natural Four in 1967 in Oakland, California, and shared the stage with legendary artists such as Earth, Wind and Fire, The Temptations, Kool and the Gang, the Isley Brothers and his former producer Curtis Mayfield. His book, Music Saved My Life, takes us behind the music and on an intimate trek through his life and times. As stated in an official press release, “life on the road in the 70’s was riddled with drama, drugs, and busted dreams, while life at home reflected much of the same.”

Bell is also the husband of jazz and blues artist Zakiya Hooker and had produced all five of her albums. He also produced, among other works, the final John Lee Hooker CD, Face to Face, in 1996, and is the president and co-owner of the John Lee Hooker Boom Boom Recording Studio in Douglasville, Georgia. His last project was a compilation of jazz standards, Tenderly, Unplugged.

Blues jazz producer Chris James pens memoir

#book #Chris James #Curtis Mayfield #Earth Wind and Fire #John Lee Hooker #Kool and the Gang #memoir #Ollan Christopher Bell #The Isley Brothers #The Natural Four #The Temptations #Zakiya Hooker

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Strings Attached Jazz Guitar Series Monthly Residence at Zinc Bar

Current Spotlights

A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Sylvia Brooks

Save

Save

Save

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×