Blue Note At Sea 2019 lineup announced

The Blue Note Jazz Clubs and Blue Note Records will bring some of the world’s most renowned contemporary jazz musicians for Blue Note At Sea 2019, a weeklong luxury cruise that will sail from January 26 through February 2, 2019.

The cruise will be hosted by Marcus Miller, Robert Glasper, and Blue Note president Don Was. Overall, it will feature concerts by over thirty artists, including Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Kurt Elling, Terence Blanchard, and Christian Scott. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Blue Note At Sea is produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions and will sail from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and then back to the U.S. in Key West, Florida.

For more information, go to https://www.bluenoteatsea.com/.