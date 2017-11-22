Menu
     
Matt Micucci News November 22, 2017

Blue Note launches limited edition vinyl box set subscription series

Blue Note has announced the inaugural edition of its new biannual, luxury box-set subscription series, Blue Note Review. Each package will contain an exclusive vinyl-collection featuring new and previously unreleased recordings from Blue Note artists solely available via the box-set and one archival reissue.

Watch an “unboxing video” of the inaugural edition of the series, Blue Note Review: Volume One – Peace, Love & Fishing below:

“The digital transformation of the music business has made great strides in terms of convenience, but we’ve lost so much along the way,” says Don Was, Blue Note President, and publisher of the Blue Note Review. “For so many of us, Blue Note has always represented a particular sensibility and a culture of cool. Blue Note Review is our great effort to restore some of that culture, and to recreate that tangible, multisensory experience.”

Blue Note Review: Volume One – Peace, Love & Fishing is limited to 1,500 sets worldwide. It will include new and previously unreleased recordings by current label artists including the Wayne Shorter Quartet, Charles Lloyd & the Marvels, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Gregory Porter, Terence Blanchard, and Robert Glasper.

For more information, go to http://www.bluenotereview.com/

