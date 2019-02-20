Blue Note Celebrates 80 Years with Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Watch

Blue Note Records, the venerable jazz label behind some of the music’s most enduring albums, turns 80 this year. Among many other planned celebrations, the label has partnered with Casio G-SHOCK to unveil a limited-edition men’s watch. Created to honor eight decades of impeccable jazz, the latest G-SHOCK model is an updated take on the company’s popular G-STEEL line of men’s high-end timepieces. It features a sleek black colorway with blue accents on the dial and buckle, as well as an IP case back, button, and band keeper. The watch comes with custom limited-edition packaging.

Boasting the classic G-STEEL look, the GSTB100BNR-1A combines refined style with durability and practicality. The unique timepiece nods to both iconic brands by featuring bright blue accents and engravings of the G-SHOCK and Blue Note logos.

Want an even closer look? Watch the video celebrating the new Blue Note X G-SHOCK timepiece starring Blue Note artists Charles Lloyd, Kendrick Scott, and lophiile.

Then, stream the playlist Daddy Kev’s Blue Note X G-SHOCK Mix that was inspired by the collaboration.

“Blue Note and G-SHOCK have a history of refinement and shifting culture,” said Don Was, President of Blue Note Records in a press statement. “We felt G-SHOCK was the right partner to help us celebrate our 80th anniversary while we usher in a new era at the label. It’s about bringing our audiences together and giving them something they can love, whether they’re a Jazz aficionado or a hip-hop lover.”

The GSTB100BNR-1A comes equipped with several of G-SHOCK’s most sought-after features, including solar-powered charging capabilities, a super LED light and Neo-Brite luminous hands for maximum visibility. Additionally, the GSTB100BNR-1A boasts Bluetooth low energy technology to pair with smartphones via the G-SHOCK Connected App.

The new model is shock resistant and water resistant up to 200M. It features a world time/dual time display and a 1/100th-second stopwatch, as well as a countdown timer and a daily alarm

The limited-edition GSTB100BNR-1A will retail for $420 and will be available for purchase starting this March at select jewelers, fashion boutiques, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

