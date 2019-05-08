Blue Note Announces Tone Poet Vinyl Series

In honor of Blue Note Records’ 80th Anniversary, the legendary Jazz label is launching the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. Blue Note President Don Was brought in “Tone Poet” Joe Harley—co-founder and co-producer of the acclaimed Music Matters audiophile vinyl series—to produce this new series of all-analog, mastered-from-the-original-master-tape 180g audiophile vinyl reissues in deluxe gatefold packaging. Mastering is by Kevin Gray (Cohearent Audio) and vinyl is being manufactured at Record Technology Incorporated (RTI).

The titles were handpicked by Harley and cover lesser-known Blue Note classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note catalog. The first two albums in the series—Wayne Shorter Etcetera and Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs—are out February 8. See below for a full list of 2019 releases for the Tone Poet Series.

Read Harley’s essay Blue Note, Tone Poetry and Audiophilia about his history with Blue Note, Music Matters, and his “quest to capture the sound of those master tapes on vinyl and to allow listeners to know what it would sound like to actually be in Rudy [Van Gelder]’s living room in Hackensack or later in Rudy’s studio in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.”

Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series:

February 8

March 15

Sam Rivers – Contours (Blue Note, 1965)

April 26

Gil Evans – New Bottle Old Wine (World Pacific, 1958)

Cassandra Wilson – Glamoured (Blue Note, 2003)

May 3

June 21

Lou Donaldson – Mr. Shing-A-Ling (Blue Note, 1967)

Lee Morgan – Cornbread (Blue Note, 1965)

June 28

Baby Face Willette – Face To Face (Blue Note, 1961)

Dexter Gordon – Clubhouse (Blue Note, 1965)

July 26

Kenny Burrell – Introducing Kenny Burrell (Blue Note, 1956)

Andrew Hill – Black Fire (Blue Note, 1963)

September 6

Donald Byrd – Chant (Blue Note, 1961)

Stanley Turrentine – Hustlin’ (Blue Note, 1964)

October 25

Grant Green – Born to Be Blue (Blue Note, 1962)

Tina Brooks – Minor Move (Blue Note, 1958)

November 15