Blue Lab Beats, “Motherland Journey” (Blue Note)

Despite earning a Grammy nomination for their work on Angelique Kidjo’s 2021 album Mother Nature and a MOBO (Music of Black Origin) nod for “Best Jazz Act,” Blue Lab Beats’ website bio makes no mention of these accolades. Clearly, the British jazz-tronica duo cares more about the wildly eclectic and spirited tunes and beats they’re

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!