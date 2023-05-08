“Bitches Are Back” Music Video | M.E.B. Miles Electric Band

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

“Bitches Are Back” was co-produced by Lenny White and Vince Wilburn Jr. Vocal production by Scud, featuring Hip Hop artist Blu. Ron Carter on bass, DJ Arkitek on the turntables, and Nas on the hook. Producer & Directed : Marques Miles @brothamarques (www.themilesmediagroup.com) Producer: Vince Wilburn Jr. (Mileslikeinc.) Director of Photography: Ski-ter Jones 2nd Camera: Aragorn Jones Editor: Jonathan Meacham That You Not Dare To Forget Streaming on all platforms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI5712hXEyk "Bitches Are Back" was co-produced by Lenny White and Vince Wilburn Jr. Vocal production by Scud, featuring Hip Hop artist Blu. Ron Carter on bass, DJ Arkitek on the turntables, and Nas on the hook. Producer & Directed : Marques Miles @brothamarques (www.themilesmediagroup.com) Producer: Vince Wilburn Jr. (Mileslikeinc.) Director of Photography: Ski-ter Jones 2nd Camera: Aragorn Jones Editor: Jonathan Meacham That You Not Dare To Forget Streaming on all platforms Photo by: Richie Porter