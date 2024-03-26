Billy Marrows | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today we’re speaking with London-based guitarist and composer Billy Marrows. Join us as we explore the profound journey behind his debut album. Penelope features his new chamber jazz ensemble, Grande Familia, and was released in loving memory of his mother. Proceeds from the album are going to World Child Cancer, a charity helping to beat cancer in countries most in need. In this episode, we also find out more about Marrows, his influences, ambitions and the transformative path that led him to this remarkable musical milestone.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast interview with Billy Marrows via the player below. His new album, Penelope, is out now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Ted Smith.

