Billy Cobham Revisits a ‘70s Classic with Crosswinds Project

As part of his year-long 75th birthday celebration, super-drummer Billy Cobham rolled into New York’s Blue Note for a week-long residency back in September in the midst of a barnstorming tour with his Crosswinds Project that took the fusion juggernaut all over the U.S. “It’s been an adventure, these 75 years that I have been…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.