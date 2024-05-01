Billie Holiday: Echoes of Elegance

"I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" (1937)

By Matt MicucciThe legendary Irving Berlin penned some of the most iconic winter songs, with "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" standing prominently among them. Originally penned for the 1937 musical film, On the Avenue, this composition transcended the movie's fame, becoming a cherished standard in its own right. That same year, Billie Holiday, a then-burgeoning jazz sensation, helped elevate its status with her own interpretation. Flattering Berlin's lyrics with her trademark style and phrasing, this version also features a delightful saxophone solo, courtesy of Ben Webster. https://youtu.be/_LNhjjvmkj8Tenor saxophonist Lester Young left a mark on jazz history with his distinctive style that contrasted the bebop era's hard-driving soloists. Recognized for his smooth musical articulation, dapper appearance and unconventional horn-holding technique, Young offered a cool alternative amid bebop's fervor. His playing effortlessly floated above chord changes, conveying intricate narratives with unhurried, well-time phrases, earning him the endearing nickname "Pres" from longtime companion, Billie Holiday. Their collaboration on "Mean to Me" from 1937 epitomizes their prime performances, with Holiday's soulful assurance complemented by Young's gleaming improvised embellishments. https://youtu.be/oN9niwhEEn8In 1942, Billie Holiday collaborated with Paul Whiteman and His Orchestra for the first recording of "Trav'lin' Light." Due to contractual obligations with another label, Columbia credited her as Lady Day. This rendition swiftly emerged as one of her defining songs, resonating deeply with audiences. Johnny Mercer's lyrics, embodying resilience, mirrored Holiday's own strength and character, a sentiment she affirmed in her autobiography, Lady Sings the Blues, stating "if you find a tune that resonates with you, there's no need for further evolution. You simply feel it, and when you sing it, others can feel it too." https://youtu.be/hz4gxTpRKG0Originally composed in 1938 by J. Fred Coots, "You Go To My Head" features lyrics by Haven Gillespie drawing parallels between the effects of alcohol and love. Billie Holiday's renditions of this jazz standard are iconic, with recordings in both 1938 and 1952. The latter rendition, characterized by a slower tempo and heavier emotional tone, reflects the somber atmosphere pertinent in many of Lady Day's recordings from that era. While Holiday's vocal style has always conveyed a profound sense of world-weariness, this later version demonstrates how time had enriched her emotional depth and power. https://youtu.be/5SnSjWVOgPU Featured photo: Library of Congress.