Bill Frisell – “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”

Bill Frisell, whose career as a pathbreaking guitarist spans more than 40 years, was born on this day (March 18) in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1951. With more than 35 albums as a leader, Frisell has become one of the leading voices in jazz guitar, with a style that merges modern jazz with elements of folk, early rock and roll, country music, bluegrass, Americana and the avant-garde. Today’s Song of the Day comes from Frisell’s 2011 release, All We Are Saying, which features the guitarist’s unique interpretations of John Lennon’s music. Frisell’s trademark guitar sound is pure, shimmering and richly hued; on “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away,” it’s a thrill to hear it take the shape of one of Lennon’s most enduring melodies.