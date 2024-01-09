Bill Cunliffe | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we are thrilled to have the extraordinary pianist and composer Bill Cunliffe on the JAZZIZ Podcast. He’s here to delve into his captivating three-movement suite, Rainforests, recently released on record. Crafted for the Temple University Studio Orchestra, this composition draws inspiration from the life-giving mangrove trees that make up much of the tropical rainforests.

Join us as we explore the expansive sonic landscape of Rainforests, a grand vision that not only embraces the full orchestral spectrum but also swings with the vigor of a big band, featuring stellar jazz soloists from the Temple Jazz Sextet. Cunliffe also shares his passion for environmental causes and his vision of how music serves as a metaphor for life. And of course, we can’t resist delving into the archives of his memory, discussing his early career encounters with such legends as Mary Lou Williams and Buddy Rich.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Bill Cunliffe via the player below. Rainforests is available now on BCM+D Records. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.