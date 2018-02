Best-known as the drummer in three successful progressive-rock bands—Yes, King Crimson and Genesis—Bill Bruford is also a bandleader, songwriter, producer, record label owner and a doctor with a PhD in music. Here, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer talks about his early days in prog-rock, his lifelong jazz jones and why good drummers are “not what you think.”

Intro music: “Kickin’ It” by Jeff Lorber