Betty Davis’ “Nasty Gal” to be reissued on vinyl for the first time

Light in the Attic is reissuing Nasty Gal, the third album from cult funk and soul singer Betty Davis, on January 12, 2018. The music has been remastered from the original tapes, and the LP will include an 8-page booklet with rare photographs and liner notes written by John Ballon.

Nasty Gal was originally recorded in 1975 on Island Records’ and marked Davis’ major label debut. For more information, go to https://lightintheattic.net/

In addition, a new documentary on the life of Dais recently premiered at International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands. Titled Betty – They Say I’m Different, and directed by Phil Cox, the film is described as a “creative documentary,” and “a creative and cinematic interpretation” of Davis’ life, which “reveals for the first time the extraordinary unknown story of the elusive Betty, from the young girl growing up on a North Carolina farm, to the legendary funk pioneer and wife of Miles Davis to the startling mystery of Betty’s 30 year disappearance.”

Watch the trailer for Betty – They Say I’m Different below: