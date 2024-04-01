Béla Fleck, ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ (self-released) | Review

By Bill Meredith Béla Fleck continues to ride a musical wave uniquely his own. Having redefined jazz-fusion in the ’90s with his Flecktones band, the master banjoist has since recorded and toured in a duo with jazz icon Chick Corea; made the 2008 documentary Throw Down Your Heart about the banjo’s African roots; and worked with a who’s who of classical, pop, folk, jazz, world music and bluegrass artists. For his latest maneuver, Fleck reinterprets the George Gershwin orchestral classic Rhapsody in Blue. Fleck’s album was released in February, on the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody’s premiere, and also features Gershwin’s previously unrecorded “Unidentified Piece for Banjo,” which was discovered within the Library of Congress. His unaccompanied delivery offers a signature mix of nostalgia and modernism of which few others are capable. Another solo banjo recitation, the closing “Rialto Ripples,” is given a Fleck treatment that belies the fact that the ragtime novelty actually flopped when it premiered in 1916. Surrounding those tracks are three variations on Gershwin’s famous theme. The title track, featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eric Jacobson, hews closest to Gershwin’s original orchestral vision — but, of course, with banjo rather than Gershwin’s piano as the central instrument of Fleck’s creative arrangement. On “Rhapsody in Blue(grass)” — which celebrates another centennial, that of major Fleck touchstone, Earl Scruggs — he likewise blends in the familiar melody, yet with a series of stops, starts and unaccompanied banjo runs while accompanied by members of his My Bluegrass Heart band. And on “Rhapsody in Blue(s),” Fleck unleashes ace mandolinist Sam Bush, Dobro master Jerry Douglas and Flecktones bassist Victor Wooten on an updated strut through this Gershwin chestnut. https://open.spotify.com/album/5XeyyuXub22TpOXd3B1RzB?si=2V8IKekWTbCNbsS4wAOx2A