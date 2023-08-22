Béla Fleck: Mastering the Banjo and Pushing Boundaries | Musical Genius Unveiled

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join us in this captivating podcast interview as we have the privilege of sitting down with the extraordinary musician and banjo virtuoso, Béla Fleck. Throughout this in-depth conversation, we delve into Béla's illustrious career and explore his groundbreaking contributions to the world of bluegrass, jazz, and beyond. From his early inspirations to his evolution as a genre-defying artist, Béla shares fascinating anecdotes, musical insights, and the stories behind his most iconic compositions. Whether you're a banjo enthusiast or simply fascinated by the power of musical innovation, this interview offers an unparalleled glimpse into the mind and talent of Béla Fleck. Prepare to be inspired and amazed by this remarkable artist's journey and his unwavering pursuit of musical excellence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hnEuG5Wfp0