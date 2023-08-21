Béla Fleck Crosses Another Imaginary Divide

From JAZZIZ on Disc Fall 2012 By Bob Weinberg Master banjoist Béla Fleck has made a career out of disregarding boundaries. He not only invented his own brand of funky bluegrass fusion, but he’s collaborated with everyone from Chick Corea to Zakir Hussain to traditional African musicians. So, when he had an opportunity to work with the Marcus Roberts Trio, Fleck leapt at the chance. After testing the waters with an impromptu jam at the Savannah Music Festival, and then a full-fledged performance at the event the following year, both Fleck and pianist Roberts were excited by the possibilities. The pair wrote all new material and convened upon a studio in Tallahassee along with bassist Rodney Jordan and drummer Jason Marsalis. As captured on the aptly titled Across the Imaginary Divide (Rounder/Concord), the results are a sprightly mix of jazz and Americana, shot through with roots but quite contemporary sounding. The album’s title track, our selection, provides a perfect example of the group’s synergy, as the musicians latch onto the swift-moving theme and chase it ’round twists and turns for an exhilarating ride. https://youtu.be/oqKLr2OCcBc Featured photo from https://www.belafleck.com/