Behind the Song: Kenny G Shares the Story of “Paris by Night” from His Latest Album

World-renowned and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has released his first new album in six years. Titled New Standards, the album was made available December 3 through Concord Records (with 2-LP set slated for release on February 11).

The 11-song collection of original compositions takes inspiration from the Jazz Ballads of the ’50s and ’60s. We are proud to premiere a sneak-peek video documenting the making of “Paris by Night,” a song from the album inspired by Kenny G’s many walks across Paris’ iconic footbridges. Enjoy the video via the player below:

“ set out to compose and perform songs that capture the ‘heart and soul’ of [the] beloved Jazz Standards and to record them ‘my way,’ said Kenny G. “It was a wonderful (and painstaking) labor of love and I’m super proud of the end result.” Order and stream the album here: https://found.ee/kennyg_newstandards

You can also listen to the full version of “Paris by Night” here:

In support of New Standards, Kenny has returned to the road with his upcoming “The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2021,” which opened in Waukegan, Illinois, at the Genesee Theatre. Promising to bring Kenny’s signature brand of jazz to the live stage, the multi-city trek will hit a number of major US markets including Nashville, St. Louis, Detroit, and Boston. For further information on the tour, dates, and on-sale info please visit Kenny G’s website.

HBO will release the documentary LISTENING TO KENNY G in early December as part of the Music Box series created by Bill Simmons.

Kenny G is an award-winning saxophonist, the biggest selling instrumental musician of the modern era and one of the best-selling artists of all time. With global sales totaling more than 75-million records and 1.5 billion streams, the saxophonist has accumulated 24-award nominations throughout his almost 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy Award, American Music Award, NAACP Award,and two Soul Train Music Awards. With top-selling studio albums including Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul and Brazilian Nights, Kenny G has maintained decades of unprecedented commercial success.

The track listing for New Standards is as follows:

1. Emeline (3:42)

2. Only You (5:50)

3. Paris By Night (5:30)

4. Rendezvous (6:19)

5. Legacy featuring “The Sound” of Stan Getz (3:56)

6. Anthem (4:32)

7. Blue Skies (4:48)

8. Milestones (4:42)

9. Two Of A Kind (5:49)

10. Moonlight (6:00)