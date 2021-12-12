Bebo Valdés: ‘Bebo de Cuba’ (Calle 54)

A titan of Cuban jazz, Bebo Valdés had been living in exile in Sweden for decades when he came to New York in November 2002 to record the music on this sprawling two-disc collection. The first disc features the pianist, composer and arranger’s Suite Cubana, a joyous big-band romp through original compositions that affectionately salute

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!