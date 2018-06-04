Basia

When Polish-born vocalist Basia broke away from the 1980s jazz-pop band Matt Bianco (joined in the departure by her musical partner, Danny White), she entered the U.S. music scene and made a smashing first impression. Her 1987 debut album, Time and Tide, sold over a million copies. A big fan of Brazilian music, Basia incorporates lots of bossa, samba and swing into her own projects. While she’s been out of the spotlight in recent years, she’s back with a new album, Butterflies. Here, Basia tells her story.

Intro music: “Kickin’ It” by Jeff Lorber

 

 

Brian Zimmerman
Brian Zimmerman

Brian Zimmerman is the Digital Content Editor of JAZZIZ Magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

envelope
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON