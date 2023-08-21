Banjo Plus Tabla: A Musical Appointment Fulfilled


Original story from November 2009. By Bob Weinberg Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer could have chosen anyone as the third member of their commissioned trio. Zakir Hussain topped both their wish lists. With no more than smiles and nods to greet the Miami audience, the musicians assumed their places on the Olympia Theater stage and

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz