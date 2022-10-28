Baiana, Molly Ryan, Dr. John & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, Molly Ryan sweeps the blues away, sending Brazilian vibes your way with a new track from Baiana, a clip from one of Dr. John’s final sessions and more!

New Music and Videos

Molly Ryan, “Get Yourself a New Broom (and Sweep the Blues Away)” [Song Premiere]

New York City vocalist Molly Ryan reimagines eleven classic jazz songs from the swinging 1930s on her new album Sweepin’ the Blues Away. Among them, “Get Yourself a New Broom (and Sweep the Blues Away),” which is also her heartfelt tribute to the great Maxine Sullivan. “She’s one of my favorite singers and I fell in love with this song because of how she sings it, simply and melodically.” Sweepin’ the Blues Away is Ryan’s fifth solo album and will be released on November 11 on Turtle Bay Records.

Baiana, “Bossa Nova Dream” [Video Premiere]

Liverpool-based band Baiana is the culmination of vocalist Laura Doyle’s globetrotting life. “Bossa Nova Dream” is a song from their debut album, as yet untitled, and arriving next year. “The video is my dream; the love I’m looking for, the place I long to be, the feeling of divine protection that being with your soulmate brings all contained within the poetry and mood of Bossa Nova,” says Doyle via an official statement. “That’s my Bossa Nova dream and I hope everyone who listens to the song and watches the video falls under the same spell.”

Dr. John and Davell Crawford, “Jock-A-Mo”

Petaluma Records has released a clip of Dr. John and Davell Crawford performing “Jack-A-Mo. The clip documents one of Dr. John’s final studio sessions and it is from Take Me To The River: New Orleans, a new feature-length documentary celebrating the rich musical history, heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. A soundtrack album of the same name has also been released, and a star-studded Take Me To The River Live! band is also set to embark on a tour this November. More info here.

New Albums

Al Di Meola, Jean-Luc Ponty and Stanley Clarke, Rite of Strings: Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1994 (Mercury)

Rite of Strings documents the brilliant interplay between three acclaimed virtuosi: guitarist Al Di Meola, violinist Jean-Luc Ponty and drummer Stanley Clarke at the 1994 Montreux Jazz Festival. Previously only released on DVD in 2005, the nine-track album presents live renditions of such deep cuts as “Renaissance” and “Memory Canyon,” along with six others. Also, click here to check out our recent podcast interview with Jean-Luc Ponty!

Arild Andersen Group, Affirmation (ECM)

Acclaimed Norwegian bassist Arild Andersen released his new album, Affirmation, today on ECM Records. Offering a program of almost entirely improvised music and developing compelling forms in the moment, Affirmation also launches his new quartet with tenor saxophonist Marius Neset, pianist Helge Lien and drummer Håkon Mjåset Johansen.

Tawanda, Smile (Resonance)

Vocalist Tawanda first gained widespread recognition at the 9th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021. Her debut album, Smile, further showcases her talents as she takes on a broad and demanding repertoire, making its songs her own. The album, released today, finds her backed by a stellar band with Josh Nelson and Tamir Handelman on piano, plus bassist Kevin Axt, guitarist Anthony Wilson, saxophonist Gary Meek and others.

Featured image courtesy of Baiana.