B.D. Lenz | The JAZZIZ Podcast #22

This week’s JAZZIZ Podcast is a conversation with another top jazz guitar talent on the scene. B.D. Lenz is a New Jersey native and a graduate of the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. He has been an active musician since his early teens and has forged a unique sound by mixing several styles and genres, including the sophistication of jazz, the grit of blues and the grooves of funk and soul. That sound and those varied influences are heard all across the albums he has released as a bandleader. The latest of these is titled It’s Just a Dream, and includes such renowned special guests as Randy Brecker and Mike Stern.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with B.D. Lenz via the player below. His latest album, It’s Just a Dream, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

