Autumn Luz, Bill Frisell, The Headhunters & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, an Autumn Luz song premiere, a playful track from Bill Frisell’s forthcoming album, Jakob Bro and Joe Lovano pay tribute to the much-missed Paul Motian, and more!

New Music and Videos

Autumn Luz, “Heat” [Song Premiere]

“Heat” is a brand new single by vocalist/songwriter/producer Autumn Luz and we’re delighted to premiere it via the player below. A sensual blend of styles and rhythms, “Heat” is enriched by delightful jazz chordal sophistication and also finds the artist exploring a deeper side of her personality that has remained concealed up to this point. In her own words, it is “probably the first time I really got in touch with my soulful side as a songwriter, and it coincided with also uncovering some powerful parts of myself that had been hidden away for a really long time.”

Bill Frisell, “Holiday”

Bill Frisell has released a new playful track from his forthcoming album, Four. “Holiday” also presents a compelling example of the album’s through-line, with “little signposts that we can hit together, but it’s pretty minimal information. It’s a structure — a jungle gym that we’re all climbing around,” as Frisell explains. Four will be released on November 11 on Blue Note Records and features the six-string icon alongside Gerald Clayton, Johnathan Blake and Greg Tardy.

Maya Delilah, “Pretty Face”

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Maya Delilah sings of a disappointing relationship on her new single, “Pretty Face.” Watch its accompanying video via the player below. The release of this pop-rock slow jam coincides with the announcement of her signing with Blue Note/Capitol. It also follows her appearance on Blue Note Re:imagined II, where she put her own distinct twist on Cassandra Wilson’s cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon.”

New Albums

The Headhunters, Speakers in the House (Ropeadope)

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, The Headhunters return with Speakers in the House, their new album in eleven years. Featuring the band’s current lineup with Bill Summers, Mike Clark, Donald Harrison, Stephen Gordon and Reggie Washington, plus special guests, the record finds them embracing the sounds and culture of New Orleans, where it was recorded.

Hilario Duran and David Virelles, Front Street Duets (ALMA)

Internationally acclaimed Cuban jazz pianists/composers Hilario Duran and David Virelles present a collaboration of virtuosic collaborations on Front Street Duets. Musically sophisticated and melodically attractive, the record is being released today on ALMA Records.

Jakob Bro and Joe Lovano, Once Around the Room: A Tribute to Paul Motian (ECM)

Guitarist Jakob Bro and saxophonist Joe Lovano co-lead a deeply-felt homage to the late, great drummer/composer Paul Motian. Once Around the Room features a group of top-shelf instrumentalists performing two Motian-influenced originals each by Bro and Lovano, group improvisation and a dynamic rendition of Motian’s “Drum Music.”

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.