Auditions Roundup: Suggested Pairings

By Josef Woodard Consider the power of pairing. Duos, with their intimate dynamics and direct lines of communication, can allow for unique modes of expression and dialogue in jazz. And, as evidenced in this sampling of recent duo recordings, the division of expressive and power roles in the relationship — not to mention deviations from old-school instrumental combinations — can vary widely. Reconstructed standards, buddied-up avant-garde outings and refreshed notions of form and content are afoot here. Some special interactive magic takes place between young and old on It’s the Night I Like (Sunnyside), from veteran bassist(now 80) and young dynamo(37) — who seems to embody the “old soul” archetype as much as any pianist on the scene. Originally recorded in 2019 and only now officially released, the date is ostensibly led by Reid, but the two-as-one duo dynamics ring clear on a set including Reid’s tunes “Come Out and Play,” the ballad “Always in the Moment” (true, that) and the sly “The Meddler.” Cover highlights include Charlie Parker’s randy “Big Foot,” Mingus’ “Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love” and an especially moving take on Jimmy Rowles’ “The Peacocks.” Fortner, who has since forged an ascendant career of his own, never ceases to impress. His imaginative interpretations, technical prowess in service of a song and shape-shifting flow of ideas are on full display here, even as he yields ample room for Reid as soloist and leader. They speak a powerful language together. https://open.spotify.com/album/2xCZBvpMFh5DlpQ2ENE2sW?si=8EcF2B6oQF2CiF0GeXqndA Percussive dimensions expand on Archaisms (Meta), matching superlative drummer and musical thinkerwith adventure-seeking percussionist. On two evolving 20-ish minute tracks, the sympatico between the players — marked by admirable restraint and deep listening — establishes a distinctive persona with little attention to individual spotlight-seizing. Just as Sorey has delved deeper into the “new music” world and composer models such as Morton Feldman, the sum effect of the duo’s work is a musical landscape that touches on jazz but also includes roots in contemporary music percussion aesthetics. Pulses and standard percussion notions are only part of the larger story conveyed in Archaisms, which also explores resonances of African, European and other ethnocultural influences. https://open.spotify.com/album/5FQs4U32mB279hsc3glqpj?si=RTcJ9lSLRX2rsBbNcQQk2w From the voluminous annals of live recordings lost and rediscovered comes a fresh delight — In Duo (Whirlwind), featuring saxophonist(on soprano) and drummerin an engaging improvised “conversation.” In the ’70s, Williams had played in Liebman’s band Lookout Farm, following stints with Elvin Jones and Miles Davis, and reconnected with the saxophonist 15 later. Recorded in 1990 at Manhattan’s Bar Room 432, and rescued by Williams from oblivion only recently, the new release — supported with Liebman’s exuberant approval — captures the live-wire presence and spontaneous creation of a night long ago. The music also attests to the timeless allure of a “free jazz” sensibility when spirits and concepts are fully enmeshed. We get hints of the sax-drums intensity of later-period John Coltrane (one of Liebman’s clear influences) and Rashied Ali, but informed by a personal signature. Or two. https://open.spotify.com/album/02kHSKsSKDSlzAMpaLxdlJ?si=xWPtuRyxRx-dB29p_aERbg On paper, the setlist for the’s superb album Live at Umbria Jazz (Red) might seem a bit familiar. But something in the lean, chord-less and bass-less sax-drums team-up makes all the difference. What the pair brings to chestnuts such as “Señor Blues,” “Con Alma,” “We See,” “Misterioso” and “Caravan” forces us to hear these classics anew, through the agency of implied gestures and harmonic turns, and an uncommonly deep inter-musician empathy. Wilson and Nash are supremely gifted veterans who have had their hands and minds in big band culture, among other contexts, but they bring a symbiotic understanding to the open-aired sax-drums format. It helps that Wilson, on soprano sax for this date, is rhythmically driven, and that Nash’s sense of melody graces whatever he touches — including a solo drum take on “Freedom Jazz Dance.” https://open.spotify.com/album/45krjlYhy446diCl5aDhgr?si=Rum2D2tMQ42c3lcVHBkMqw Featured photo by Chris Drukker.