Auditions Roundup: Large and in Charge


By Josef Woodard From Bowie to funk, recent releases display the breadth of the contemporary large ensemble. Jazz big band culture has, by now, come into its own as a landscape of stylistic variables. Recent releases of large ensemble projects demonstrate this truism: Big band is not a “genre” but a “medium,” and a malleable

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz