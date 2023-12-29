Keys to the Vault


By James Rozzi Vintage piano recordings shine with new luster on recent Blue Note reissues. Founded in 1939, Blue Note Records reached its zenith during the hard-bop halcyon 1960s. Founders-producers Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff were immigrants, non-musicians who relied upon their love of jazz and sheer intuition when recruiting a roster of young, relatively

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz