Auditions Round-Up: Jazz Artists Weave Strings into Their Sonic Tapestry

Violin and strings, in general, have remained outliers in the jazz world. But they have been gaining greater currency in recent years. Apart from the improvisational fluency of players such as Regina Carter, Mads Tolling and the Marks (O’Connor and Feldman), string textures have found a place in a variety of contexts, giving new meaning…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.