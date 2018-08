Lauren Sevian, Bliss (Posi-Tone) Is there a weird kind of bias against the baritone saxophone? Although jazz fans of all stripes agree that the bari sax sounds great in the hands of masters such as Hamiet Bluiett and the late Cecil Payne, it still tends to be treated like a supplement to other, more common solo instruments…

Brian Zimmerman Brian Zimmerman is the Digital Content Editor of JAZZIZ Magazine.