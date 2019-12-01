Audition Soundbites: Winter 2019

Steve Lehman Trio + Craig Taborn, The People I Love (Pi) — Two top-rank players — altoist Lehman and pianist Taborn — front a quartet that blazes through a riveting set of angular melodies and fleet, knotty solos. Splendid avant-bop with nods to late-Ornette funk, drum ‘n’ bass and myriad other elements. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex5Erqd-MVo John…