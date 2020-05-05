Art Hirahara: ‘Balance Point’ (Posi-Tone)

Art Hirahara (Photo by Sara Pettinella) Pianist and composer Art Hirahara has been refining his artistry on releases for the Posi-Tone label for about a decade. His bright, thoughtful playing has enriched recordings by a plethora of artists in a variety of settings and continues to develop throughout his own excellent discography. For Balance Point,…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.