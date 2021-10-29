Art Blakey, Nat “King” Cole, Kenny G & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “A Night in Tunisia”

Blue Note has shared a soaring live version of “A Night in Tunisia” by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers from the forthcoming and previously unissued First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings, due out December 10. The album documents the band’s Tokyo date during their first tour of Japan in 1961 and features one of the most beloved Messengers lineups of all time, with Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Jymie Merritt. Pre-order First Flight to Tokyo here.

Kenny G, “Emeline”

Kenny G will release New Standards, his new 11-song collection of original compositions inspired by the jazz ballads of the ’50s and ’60s, on December 3 via Concord Records. You can listen to its lead single “Emeline” via the player below. “For this album, I wanted to recreate those ‘sounds’ but do it my own way,” explains the world-renowned saxophonist via a press release, “which for me meant that I would have to compose the songs myself. So, I set out to compose and perform songs that capture the ‘heart and soul’ of those beloved jazz standards and to record them ‘my way.'” Pre-order New Standards here.

Charlotte Dos Santos, “Patience”

Brazilian-Norwegian singer/songwriter Charlotte Dos Santos has shared her brand new single “Patience” via Because Music. The track is characterized by her welcoming lyricism, which floats weightlessly above an enchanting groove. Dos Santos defines the track as “a song about love, and the most important yet hardest act, patience.” It is also accompanied by a video directed by PRETTYBIRD’s Margot Bowman that you can watch via the player below.

New Albums

Nat “King” Cole, A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined (Capitol)

Capitol has released today a unique holiday album weaving Nat “King” Cole’s restored vocals with new arrangements and contemporary artists to create a collection of beautiful sentimental duets of holiday classics. A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends features duets with Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Johnny Mathis, and Calum Scott. Order it here.

Dave Meder, Unamuno Songs and Stories (Outside In)

Pianist/composer/educator Dave Meder’s Unamuno Songs and Stories is a response to recent socio-political turmoil in the U.S., using the writings of Spanish Civil War-era philosopher Miguel de Unamuno as a historical analogy. The music is performed by his trio with bassist Marty Jaffe and drummer Michael Piolet, plus special guests trumpeter Philip Dizack and alto saxophonist Miguel Zenón. Order it here.

Nicholas Payton, Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)

With his forthcoming album, Smoke Sessions, multi-instrumentalist/composer Nicholas Payton realizes his long-cherished dream of leading a session with iconic bassist Ron Carter. The live album also features his longtime collaborator Karriem Riggins on drums and a few guest appearances by legendary saxophonist George Coleman. Order Smoke Sessions here.

