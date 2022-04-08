Arooj Aftab, Cameron Graves, Trombone Shorty & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Trombone Shorty, “What It Takes”

Trombone Shorty has shared “What It Takes,” showcasing an uplifting blend of soul, funk and pop that celebrates how strength and growth can emerge from times of struggle. This is the latest single from the New Orleans music icon’s forthcoming full-length, Lifted, inspired by personal and universal themes and harnessing the grooves of his legendary live shows. Lifted will be released on April 29 via Blue Note Records and you can pre-order it HERE.

Arooj Aftab, “Di Mi Nombre” and “Baghon Main”

Arooj Aftab has released two Spotify Singles, as part the platform’s Best New Artist series. The single features a cover of Rosalía’s “Di Mi Nombre,” as well as a reworking of Aftab’s song, “Baghon Main.” Aftab recently made history, becoming the first Pakistan-born artist to win a GRAMMY Award, winning Best Global Music Performance for her rendition of “Mohabbat” from her 2021 album, Vulture Prince, recorded entirely in Urdu.

Aaron Brown’s Fubop Collective, “Mr. Jones”

Urban-jazz guitarist/bassist Aaron Brown pays an inspired tribute to his longtime friend and mentor, Gordon “G-man” Jones, who survived a stroke and subsequent brain surgery. The impassioned single “Mr. Jones” also features drummer Gene Faffley, guitarist Dennis Johnson and guest star saxophonist Pete Belasco. Brown is currently working on his forthcoming album, Resurgence, which will be issued under the moniker Aaron Brown’s FuBop Collective later this year.

New Albums

George Freeman, Everybody Say Yeah! (Southport)

Guitar legend George Freeman, who celebrates his landmark 95th birthday this Sunday (April 10), released today a new set documenting his recordings from Southport Records, spanning 26 years of music from the label’s “Real Jazz Made in Chicago” catalog. Everybody Say Yeah! includes 14 songs, eleven of which are Freeman’s own original compositions, including a new recording of “Perfume” and previously unreleased tracks. Order it here.

Cameron Graves, Live from the Seven Spheres (Artistry/Mack Avenue)

On his latest digital-only full-length, pianist/composer Cameron Graves continues to expand on his unique marriage of 1970s jazz-rock fusion and classical music. Live from the Seven Spheres finds him reinterpreting and reimagining songs from his previous two studio albums with his core quartet, featuring guitarist Colin Cook, bassist Max Gerl and drummer Mike Mitchell. Order it here.

Fergus McCreadie, Forest Floor (Edition)

Forest Floor is a new trio album by Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie, on which he continues to blend the folk music traditions of his native land with the vocabulary of jazz. The new record both builds on themes previously explored on 2021’s Cairn and marks a further evolution in his music, which he defines via a statement as “more developed and rounded.” Order Forest Floor here.

Featured photo by Rob Shanahan.

