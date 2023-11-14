Ari Joshua | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

This week, we welcome guitarist, composer and producer Ari Joshua to the JAZZIZ Podcast. He joins us to share insights into some of his latest projects, including the diverse musical offerings he has released throughout the year, each reflecting different sides of his creative personality and collaborations with remarkable musicians, including the likes of Billy Martin and John Medeski. During our conversation, we also discuss The Music Factory, his music school with a physical location in Seattle, Washington, and journey back to his formative years and the people who have helped shape his passion and knowledge of jazz.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Ari Joshua via the player below. Click here to check out more of his music and merchandise. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

