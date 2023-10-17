Antonio Adolfo | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

With a nearly six decades-long musical journey and a prolific career boasting over 25 albums as a bandleader, renowned pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo is a true luminary in the realm of Brazilian music. His latest album, Bossa 65: Celebrating Carlos Lyra and Roberto Menescal, marks a significant milestone in his oeuvre, as he commemorates the 65th anniversary of Bossa Nova, the iconic musical genre that originated on the sultry streets of Rio de Janeiro and remains a profound influence in the world of music to this very day.

In this engaging conversation, Adolfo directs our attention to two of Bossa Nova’s foremost composers, Carlos Lyra and Roberto Menescal, whose music he spotlights on this latest recording, skillfully reimagining some of their timeless compositions and enlisting the talents of a stellar ensemble of Brazilian musicians to bring his vision of their work to life. Join us as we also explore the enduring legacy of Bossa Nova, delve into the profound personal impact of Lyra and Menescal on Adolfo’s career and much more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Antonio Adolfo via the player below. His new album, Bossa 65: Celebrating Carlos Lyra and Roberto Menescal, is available now via AAM Music.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

